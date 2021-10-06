Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and the ex-boss of UEFA Michel Platini are heading towards a trial for fraud and abuse of confidence, Swiss prosecutors told AFP on Wednesday.

It is the clearest indication yet of the direction the prosecution intends to take in the long-running case involving a payment of two million Swiss francs (1.8 million euros, $2.15 million) made to Platini in 2011 on Blatter’s orders.

“The parties have been informed by letter that the investigation by the prosecutor’s office is complete and that it intends to seek indictments against the two suspects, Joseph Blatter and Michel Platini,” prosecutors said in a statement to AFP, adding that both men had been contacted in August.

