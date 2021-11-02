Disgraced FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA chief Michel Platini have been indicted in Switzerland for offences including “fraud”, the Swiss Attorney General announced Tuesday.

“Both are accused of unlawfully arranging a payment of 2 million Swiss Francs from the FIFA to Michel Platini,” said the statement from the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG).

It said both men could face charges of “misappropriation”, “criminal mismanagement” and “forgery of a document”.

Platini, 66, is also accused of “fraud”, participating in both “misappropriation” and “criminal mismanagement” as well as “forgery of a document”.

