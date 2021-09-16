A fierce fire swept through part of a scrapyard in Marsa early on Thursday and needed several units of the Civil Protection department to control it.

The fire, on a site in the industrial zone adjacent to Triq Garibaldi, broke out in the early hours.

Medical crews were also on site to assist the firefighters amid fears of toxic fumes.

The Environment Authority said the blaze in a private waste treatment plant will be investigated.

The pall of smoke as seen from Qormi on Thursday morning. (Kirstie Eelen)