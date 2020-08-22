Portland coach Terry Stotts confirmed Friday that Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard would play Saturday's NBA playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers, likely with a splint on his dislocated left index finger.

"He's getting treatments today," Stotts told reporters from the NBA's coronavirus quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida. "Multiple treatments throughout the day.

"I believe he'll be wearing a splint, but he will play."

That only confirmed what Lillard said after he was hurt in Thursday's 111-88 loss to the Lakers, which left their best-of-seven opening round playoff series level at 1-1.

