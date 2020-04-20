Four out of every five Gozitan tourism operators are bracing themselves for a bleak future, according to a survey by the Gozo Tourism Association.

The association said the replies were collected from operators of a range of services, including accommodation, transport, catering and diving centres, but did not say how many took part in the survey.

Its members were asked to not only take part in the survey, but also come up with ideas that could help the sector mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 84 percent foresee a bleak future for tourism in Gozo. Nearly half (48 percent) of the participants said they can financially keep up with the COVID-19 challenges for only three months. A third said they can endure it for up to six months, while 20 percent said they can last nine months.

Asked to list their preferences for infrastructural works that can be carried out in the absence of tourists, they flagged road network improvements, with the maintenance and upkeep of touristic spots as their second preference.

Meanwhile, some 72 percent of respondents are taking the opportunity to upgrade their touristic product and the rest are willing to invest in marketing and staff training.

Half of the establishments that participated in the survey believe that the schemes launched by the government to help them mitigate the COVID-19 effect are fair. A fifth considered them good, and 18 percent believe they are very good.

Measures operators would welcome

Waiving off 2020 licenses payable to the Malta Tourism Authority, the Regulator for Energy and Water Services, Transport Malta and the Lands Department.

Financial assistance for the upgrade of tourism establishments.

Reduction of VAT rate on accommodation and related tourist services.