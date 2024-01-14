SciCultureD is an intensive Erasmusplus-funded course due to be held in Valletta from April 15 to 19, aimed at fostering transdisciplinary team collaborations, co-creation, civic participation, and a system-thinking mindset to drive positive change in local communities.

The course forms part of an Erasmusplus project of the same name led by the University of Malta with Western Norway University of Applied Sciences in Norway, City2science in Germany, and Science View in Greece as partners. The project aims to nurture transdisciplinarity and innovative problem solving through the blending of arts, science and entrepreneurship.

Over 50 people have taken part in previous editions of the course run in Greece and Germany. In April 2023, the project partners in Germany hosted an edition of the course that tackled the challenges brought by the cultural transformation of the Ruhr region and the role of third places.

This year’s theme will challenge participants to rethink the role of communities in shaping present urban contexts towards a socially- and ecologically-just future in Malta. The course will make participants reflect on how to engage urban communities in co-creating greener, more inclusive and just cities. Groups will be guided to explore and connect the diversity of peoples’ voices, to ultimately foster a common sense of caring for today’s and tomorrow’s cities.

The course will provide participants with training on embodied learning, design thinking, and an array of artistic and entrepreneurial tools to creatively tackle this theme. Course participants will be mentored to challenge themselves and explore multiple perspectives by immersing in the local context. The transdisciplinary programme will encourage them to diversify their skill sets in project management, teamwork, design and systems thinking, entrepreneurship, creativity, and ethical debating. At the end of the course, groups will share their experience and share their experience.

Applicants who are students or staff at the University of Malta are eligible to apply for five Erasmus grants covering the course fee and daily meals available until February 12. Paid applications from external organisations may be submitted until February 18.

For further information and to apply, visit the website below.

The course and project is funded by the EU’s Erasmusplus programme with support from the European Commission. This article reflects the views only of the course organisers, and the Commission cannot be held responsible for its contents.

WWW.SCICULTURED.EU