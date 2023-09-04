A new reliquary of Blessed Carlo Acutis is now permanently exposed for public veneration at St Francis church in Victoria. The relic consists of strands of his hair embedded in a bust by Gozitan sculptor Paul Aquilina.

The reliquary was carried in procession to St Francis church by Provincial Minister of the Franciscan Conventual Minors, Colin Sammut, and placed at the altar dedicated to the Immaculate Conception of Our Lady where it will be permanently exposed for public veneration. Fr Sammut, then, led a concelebrated Mass.

Ever since his death in 2006, Acutis’ story has captivated the world. Fr Guardian, Joe Xerri, said the simple holiness of the teenage saint remained an inspiration to all, highlighting the truth that anyone can achieve holiness, no matter their state in life.

One of Acutis’ most significant computer ventures was cataloguing all the Eucharistic miracles of the world. He started the project when he was 11 years old. He asked his parents to start taking him to all the places of the Eucharistic miracles. He researched over 136 Eucharistic miracles that occurred over the centuries in different countries around the world, and have been acknowledged by the Church. Acutis collected them into a virtual museum, creating a website to house this information.

Fr Xerri said Acutis was a role model for all students who were following various courses. His message was that apart our earthly life, there existed another life where we meet Our Saviour, who for his infinite love towards, He saved us. Fr Xerri is urging all families, especially children, to visit the reliquary and pray for his miraculous intercession.