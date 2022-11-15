An exhibition about the Eucharist by Blessed Carlo Acutis is on display at the Nadur basilica.

The exhibition, inaugurated by archpriest Jimmy Xerri, consists of Eucharistic material collected by Acutis from around the world.

Acutis was an English-born Italian Catholic youth and amateur computer programmer, who is best known for documenting Eucharistic miracles around the world and cataloguing them on a website which he created before his death from leukaemia.

He was noted for his cheerfulness, computer skills and deep devotion to the Eucharist, which became a core theme of his life. He was beatified on October 10, 2020.

The exhibition, consisting of about 150 photos taken by Acutis himself, is being held all over the world.

Before the inauguration of the Nadur exhibition, Antonia Acutis, Carlo’s mother, delivered an audio message on the big screen set up at the church.

The exhibition will be open until Saturday, November 19.