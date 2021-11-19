Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a diocesan manifestation on the occasion of the feast of Christ the King at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary parvis on Sunday, November 21, at 4pm.

The reliquary of Blessed Carlo Acutis, brought over from Assisi, will be exposed at the sanctuary during the celebration. After the manifestation, televised live on Xejk TV, Franciscan provincial vicar Marcello Ghirlando OFM will lead a concelebrated mass for all youths at the sanctuary at 5.30pm.

Today, November 19, on the occasion of World Youth Day, a celebration for adolescents will be held at the sanctuary parvis at 8pm. The Animae Gospel Choir will take part. The event is being organised by the Kummissjoni Djoċesana Żgħażagħ (Għawdex).

Tomorrow, youths (18+) will join Bishop Teuma for a walk from Qala Immaculate Conception sanctuary to Ta’ Pinu sanctuary at 8.30pm.

From Monday, November 22, to Wednesday, November 24, the reliquary of Blessed Acutis will be exposed for the public veneration at St Anthony of Padua church in Għajnsielem. The relic consists of two strands of the youth’s hair. Acutis was a self-taught computer whiz, defender of bullied students, football enthusiast, and deeply devoted to the Eucharist – all this in a life cut short by leukaemia at the age of 15.

From Gozo, the reliquary will be taken to Ta’ Ġieżu church in Rabat, Malta, where it will be placed in a new chapel in the convent dedicated to Blessed Acutis.

Acutis was born in London on May 3, 1991, and died in Monza, Italy, on October 12, 2006. Before he died, he created an online database about Eucharistic miracles all over the world.

Those who would like to attend Sunday’s manifestation are to obtain admission tickets from Gozo parish offices.