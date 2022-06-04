The reliquary of Blessed Carlo Acutis was exposed for public veneration at the Franciscan church in Għajnsielem as part of the celebrations marking the feast St Anthony of Padua on May 30.

The relic was ceremoniously placed at the presbytery by postulants master Fr Clive Camilleri OFM, accompanied by postulants Darren Abela, Christopher Bilocca and Andrea Bonaci and vocations animator Fra Lorrie Zerafa OFM.

Fr Camilleri then celebrated Mass for youths and prayed for the intercession of Blessed Carlo and St Anthony for religious vocations in the Franciscan Order.

The celebration was animated by Loredana and Albert-Lauren Agius.

The reliquary will remain in the church until tomorrow from where it will be taken back to Ta’ Ġieżu church in Rabat, Malta, where it is kept in a new chapel in the convent dedicated to Blessed Carlo Acutis.