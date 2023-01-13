The reliquary of Blessed Carlo Acutis is exposed for public veneration at St Peter and St Paul basilica in Nadur. Ever since his death in 2006, Acutis story has captivated the world. Nadur archpriest, Jimmy Xerri, said the simple holiness of the teenage saint remained an inspiration to all, highlighting the truth that anyone can achieve holiness, no matter their state in life.

One of Acutis most significant computer ventures was cataloguing all the Eucharistic miracles of the world. He started the project when he was 11 years old. He asked his parents to start taking him to all the places of the Eucharistic miracles. He researched over 136 Eucharistic miracles that occurred over the centuries in different countries around the world, and have been acknowledged by the Church. Acutis collected them into a virtual museum, creating a website to house this information.

Fr Xerri is urging all families, especially children, to visit the reliquary and pray for his miraculous intercession. The reliquary will remain in Nadur until January 15.

Meanwhile, Nadur parish is holding a series of talks for parents between January and May. The motto of the talks is Il-Familja Tlugħ u Nżul. The first talk, to be held on January 28, will be given by missionary doctor and priest Raymond Portelli. The title of the talk is Uliedi uniċi, mhumiex fotokopji. The talks will be held at Dar San Pietru u San Pawl, near the Mnarja Band Club. Childminders will be in attendance.