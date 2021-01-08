An exhibition about Blessed Carlos Acutis featuring literature about Eucharistic miracles exposed by Acutis himself is open at Saints Peter and Paul basilica in Nadur. The main objective of the exhibition is to enable Christian believers to strengthen their faith in the presence of Jesus in the Holy Eucharist.

Acutis, a 15-year-old Italian computer whiz who died of leukaemia in 2006, was put on the road to sainthood after Pope Francis approved a miracle attributed to Acutis: the healing of a seven-year-old Brazilian boy from a rare pancreatic disorder after coming into contact with an Acutis relic, a piece of one of his T-shirts. Acutis, the youngest contemporary person to be beatified, is buried in Assisi, Italy.

The exhibition was set up by a special committee led by archpriest emeritus Mgr Salv Muscat and sponsored by the Nadur local council.