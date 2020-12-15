The cupola of the chapel of the Blessed Sacrament at St Dominic parish church in Valletta has been restored and will be inaugurated on Thursday.

Among the many restoration works carried on the chapel are eight biblical personages pertaining to the Old Testament by Giuseppe Cali. The paintings include Moses, Abel, David, Elijah, Abraham, Melchizedek, Malachi and Joseph.

The paintings were restored by Agatha Grima Conservators, who also conducted major restoration works on the church’s other paintings by Cali, including the main dome of the basilica which was inaugurated on August 3 this year.

Other works undertaken at the chapel include eight windows and the lighting system.

On Thursday, a special inauguration function will include the recitation of the rosary at 5.45pm, followed by the Christmas novena Mass at 6.15pm. The chapel will be inaugurated at 6.40pm, followed by a procession with the Holy Eucharist in the church.

The Archconfraternity of the Blessed Sacrament will take part. After the procession, the Holy Eucharist will be placed back in the tabernacle after it was removed for the restoration works.

At 7pm, fine arts conservator and restorer Agatha Grima will conduct a lecture on the paintings’ restoration intervention.