Last Sunday, the Franciscan Friars of Għajnsielem celebrated the feast of St Francis of Assisi. Dogs, cats, hamsters, birds and even horses were led to the church parvis where they were blessed by Fr Provincial Anthony Chircop OFM, while Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando distributed mementos to all participants.

Prior to the blessing, the statue of St Francis was carried shoulder-high, accompanied by bandsmen, followed by Mass celebrated by Fr Chircop.

As part of the celebration, a show of vintage cars and motorbikes was also held at the upper part of St Anthony street.

St Francis wrote a Canticle of the Creatures, an ode to God’s living things. “All praise to you, Oh Lord, for all these brother and sister creatures.”