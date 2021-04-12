The Apostolic Nuncio to Ethiopia, Archbishop Antonie Camilleri, recently visited the Apostolic Vicariate of Jimma Bonga at the invitation of the local bishop, Mgr Markos Gebremedhin.

Mgr Camilleri attended the blessing of the church of St Paul in the compound of the Brothers of Charity in Jimma Bonga.

Apart from the blessing of the church, the Apostolic Nuncio also visited several communities in the Kaffa region.

The project of the new church and the centre for the disabled was initiated by the late Dun George Grima, founder of Jesus in Thy Neighbour (Gesù fil-Proxxmu) missionary movement.

The project, which cost around €1,000,000, started in 2012. The money was raised by the movement’s benefactors.