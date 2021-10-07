Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando of the Franciscan Friars of Għajnsielem blessed the school bags of schoolchildren at Għajnsielem conventual church as part of the festivities marking the feast of St Francis of Assisi.

The children were given mementos, including a picture book entitled Franġisku Ta’ Assisi il-Qaddis u l-Istorja Ħelwa ta’ Ħajtu. The ceremony was animated by Loredana and Albert-Lauren Agius of Għajnsielem.

Mementos being distributed among the children.