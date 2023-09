A symbolic ceremony took place at the church dedicated to St Anthony in Għajnsielem, run by the Franciscan Friars, last Sunday, where schoolchildren wearing their schoolbags and other school-related items were blessed.

Fr Walter Vassallo OFM, who celebrated Mass, prayed on the children and blessed them. The children were given a notebook and a biro as a token by Fr Vassallo, assisted by Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando (left). Mass was animated by Loredana and Albert-Lauren Agius of Għajnsielem.