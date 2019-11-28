Blexr has picked up its third prize of 2019 after being crowned Casino Affiliate of the Year at the Malta Gaming Awards.

The performance marketing company, based in Sliema, received its latest industry recognition at the Hilton hotel in St Julian’s last Tuesday night.

It comes after Blexr won Affiliate of the Year at the EGR Nordics in January and took the Casino Affiliate of the Year prize at the EGR Operator Awards in October.

The Malta Gaming Awards recognise the cream of the iGaming community. This year the expanded awards had some 30 categories, reflecting the recent growth and diversity of the industry.

“We’re completely thrilled and honoured to have won our third award this year,” Blexr’s CEO, Ian McDonnell, said.

“We work hard to provide excellence for our partners, our customers and our people who bring their expertise and best efforts to work every day.

“I would like to thank the judges for this award and to congratulate our staff for being recognised once again by their industry peers.”