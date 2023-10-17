US President Joe Biden will pay a solidarity visit to Israel on Wednesday following the Hamas attacks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced, as he cited progress persuading the US ally to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The top US diplomat spent nearly eight hours in talks at Israel's defence ministry negotiating with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has vowed to crush Hamas after the deadliest attack in Israel's 75-year history.

The conflict intruded firsthand on the talks as air sirens went off. Blinken, Netanyahu and aides took shelter in a bunker for five minutes, with waiting journalists ushered down a stairwell, before the US-backed Iron Dome system destroyed the incoming rocket.

Speaking at 3am Tuesday (0000 GMT), Blinken announced that Biden, who has spoken in emotional terms of support for Israel, would visit on Wednesday.

"The president will reaffirm United States solidarity with Israel and our ironclad commitment to its security," Blinken said.

"Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks," Blinken said.

Biden will hear a first-hand account on Israel's military needs and work with Congress to fulfil them, Blinken said.

Biden will visit Tel Aviv, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in Washington. He also announced that Biden would travel onward to Jordan to see King Abdullah II, a key US partner, as well as Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Blinken met all three leaders on a six-nation swing through the Arab world in the three days between two visits to Israel.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday thanked the United States for its support, which has also included a visit by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the deployment of two US aircraft carriers to the Mediterranean.

"Let me tell you, Mr Secretary, this will be a long war, the price will be high, but we are going to win - for Israel, for the Jewish people and for the values that both countries believe in," Gallant told Blinken.

Developing plan for civilians

Israel declared war on Hamas after the Islamist group's fighters broke through the heavily fortified border and shot, stabbed and burned to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

Israel has responded with relentless bombing, killing around 2,750 people, the majority ordinary Palestinians, in the impoverished Gaza Strip which it has long blockaded.

Blinken, like Biden, has vowed unwavering support for Israel and steered clear of pressing for a ceasefire.

But Blinken's aides acknowledged that he also heard wide concern in the Arab world over the people of impoverished Gaza, which is run by Hamas.

Blinken said that Israel promised to work with the United States on letting in foreign assistance.

He said the two sides agreed to "develop a plan" on foreign assistance. Officials did not set a timeline but expected David Satterfield, a veteran former US ambassador who started a new job Monday coordinating humanitarian aid, to work out details.

Biden hopes to "hear from Israel how it will conduct its operations in a way that minimises civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hamas," Blinken said.

He said the two sides were discussing the "possibility of creating areas to help keep civilians out of harm's way."

The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt has been closed despite US efforts, with drivers fearful that Israel will strike them for suspicions they are helping Hamas, which receives weapons smuggled from Iran's clerical state.

Blinken said the United States shared Israel's concerns about Hamas and would take action if it stops or diverts aid.

The Biden administration earlier persuaded Israel to restore water partially after earlier vows by Israeli leaders to cut off all water, food and energy following the attacks.