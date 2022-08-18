Take a moment for yourself and retreat to a Mediterranean oasis at the Athenaeum Spa. Nestled in the hotel gardens of Corinthia Palace, the Athenaeum Spa combines sophistication and wellness in a way that leaves guests feeling revived and revitalised.

The Athenaeum Spa also boasts six treatment rooms, a couple’s room, a serenity lounge, an indoor pool, a vitality suite with experience showers, heated marble beads, a sauna and steam room and a hydrotherapy jet pool. What’s more is that the spa is situated at ground level, welcoming in an abundance of natural light combined with outdoor space to further induce a feeling of relaxation.

Each treatment is performed by experienced therapists and is curated to offer guests ultimate relaxation. Every treatment on their extensive treatment list combines luxury products with natural ingredients and healing practices, resulting in a release from the day-today high-pressured lifestyle.

The Athenaeum Spa invites you to experience a world of ultimate relaxation like no other in the heart of Malta. Your time spent there will always be rewarding.