With over 100 participants from local groups and communities, the public is invited to experience The School of Narrative Dance (SOND) tomorrow, June 30, along Valletta’s Republic Street.

Italian artist Marinella Senatore’s SOND is a large-scale participatory project, experienced by over six million participants in 24 countries to date, and centred on empowerment, inclusivity and creativity as social driving forces. This June, SOND offered free workshops in Malta with choreographer Maria Fonzino ahead of the main performance, at Blitz Valletta and Casino Maltese – whose balcony also hosts Senatore’s poignant light sculpture Remember the first time you saw your name (2020).

The open call to participate was available on Blitz’s website and social media (www.blitzvalletta.com) and shared through flyers and word of mouth for three months through the valued collaboration of the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector. SOND features participants of every age and background, with no previous artistic experience, as well as artists from disciplines as diverse as Capoeira, Hip Hop, Breakdance, Tango, Flamenco, Ballet, Opera, Pop music, Gymnastics and much more.

During the event on June 30, Żebbuġ B.P. Band (est, 2016) will set the rhythm as passers-by are invited to join the artist and the artistic procession to re-activate our shared public space, from the street to the buildings, in a one-of-a-kind celebration of rebirth and community-making.

Departure is from City Gate tomorrow June 30 at 6pm, arriving for the grand finale at Casino Maltese at 9pm.

A new artwork will be developed from the performance and exhibited at Blitz as part of the finissage celebration of this ambitious project on July 23.