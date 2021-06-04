Cinemagoers are in for a long-awaited treat as from next week: cinemas will not only be reopening on Monday, as COVID-19 restrictions on entertainment venues are eased, but a good number of blockbusters and big-budget films are set to be released in the coming months.

The June line-up alone features such films as monster sequel Godzilla v Kong; the Oscar-nominated South Korean film Minari; the martial arts fantasy Mortal Kombat, a reboot of the film series of the same name; Nomadland, the best picture Oscar winner; the Disney movies Cruella and Raya and the Last Dragon; and the sequels A Quiet Place Part II, Fast & Furious 9 and The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Due to the fact that cinemas in the UK and other European countries have opened up for business almost a month ahead of Malta, a number of backlog titles will also be released.

Mortal Kombat

“We expect to release seven titles in the opening week and an average of four films per week in June. Thereafter, it would probably be around three films per week,” Alex Pace, director of KRS Releasing Ltd, revealed.

The scenario will, thus, be very different from last year, when only one blockbuster was released in the summer months and cinemas were mostly showing repeats of popular films.

The public should not be hesitant to once again enjoy the magicof cinema

“In 2020, companies were reluctant to release products due to the risk of box-office flops. This summer, the studios are going all out with their products and we shall be seeing the likes of Marvel’s Black Widow, The Suicide Squad, Jungle Cruise, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, among others, beside the product released in June,” Pace said.

He added that the titles being released augur well for the local market.

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It

“Fast and Furious movies are always listed among our annual Top Ten Box Office titles. The various horror movies such as The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and A Quiet Place Part II are also crowd pullers. Marvel’s Black Widow and DC’s Suicide Squad, both of which have a considerable following, will definitely perform exceptionally well together with the various family films,” he enthused.

The strong line-up continues till the end of December. Other titles include the James Bond movie No Time to Die; the remake of the 1984 film Dune; Eternals, the sequel to Avengers: Endgame; Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a sequel to the original 1980s blockbuster films; Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise action film Top Gun; and West Side Story, a Steven Spielberg adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name.

Pace added that the non-blockbuster releases are not scheduled way in advance and, therefore, he was unable to provide more information.

“However, KRS will make sure that such titles will be made available to the public for viewing,” he said.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Cinemas have reopened successfully abroad, especially in the UK and France, and Pace hoped that the situation will repeat itself in Malta.

“Overseas, a visit to the cinema is considered to be an integral part of one’s source of entertainment. Marketing campaigns and media coverage entice the public to practise cinemagoing. Cinema closures, due to the current lockdowns, have generated a longing for the viewing of films theatrically and, with new blockbuster titles rolling out, the public has responded positively. It is obvious that the public is feeling comfortable and safe in this environment because measures are strictly adhered to,” he pointed out.

“I am in no doubt that, come Monday, cinemas in Malta will provide a similar safe environment. The product that we shall be offering is the same as that presented overseas and, therefore, our expectations are high.

Suicide Squad

“The only obstacle that we envisage are the current restrictions on capacity, which we hope will be reviewed to be similar to other countries, such as the UK and France.”

Pace encouraged the public to watch films on the big screen, while stressing that the viewing of a film at the cinema cannot be replicated, irrelevant of what is available on the various streaming sites.

“It is a socially irreplaceable experience,” he noted.

“Also, in the current situation, the cinema offers one of the safest and most regulated environments. The public should not be hesitant to once again enjoy the magic of cinema.”

A Quiet Place Part II

Line-up of upcoming film releases

Opening next week

Godzilla vs Kong

Chaos Walking

Little Things

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

Minari

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Enter the Dragon



To follow in June

Mortal Kombat

Nomadland

Cruella

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

A Quite Place Part II

Dream Horse

Raya and the Last Dragon

F9 (Fast & Furious 9)



July releases

Black Widow

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Space Jam: A New Legacy

In the Heights

Nobody

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

The Forever Purge

Wrath of Man

The Suicide Squad

Jungle Cruise

Croods 2: A New Age



August releases

Stillwater

Profile

Minamata

Don’t Breath 2

Free Guy

Candyman

Snake Eyes



To be released by December 2021

No Time to Die

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Dune

Adams Family Sequel

Boss Baby: Family Business

Eternals

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Top Gun Maverick

West Side Story

Spiderman: No Way Home

Downton Abbey 2

The King’s Man

Matrix Sequel

Cruella