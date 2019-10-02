‘Blockchain & AI: Where are they taking us?’ is an upcoming conference that will explore these life-changing technologies by engaging with those interested in these fields.

What do we know about these technologies and what can we expect their impact to be? Have they already had a profound and irreversible effect?

This event will offers answers to these questions and more, and is open to all – from those looking to deliver services related to these sectors to those who just wish to understand the basics.

Featuring talks, forums and panel discussions with Maltese and foreign experts, the conference speakers include Helen Burrows, Darren Parker, Philip Maurice Mifsud, Aviya Arika and Soulla Louca. It will be compered by Jo Caruana. Tickets cost €300+VAT or €225+VAT for members of certain organisations.

There will be a free lecture tomorrow afternoon, which is open to the public. More information, registration and ticketing details may be found online at www.workingtown.com/events or at www.ticketline.com.mt.

The conference is being held at Villa Bologna in Attard on October 10 and 11.