Monday will see the start of the second edition of the Malta Meat Free Week, an initiative that challenges people to go for seven days without consuming meat products.

The challenge, organised by vegetarian blog VeggyMalta, aims to increase awareness of “how easy it is to remove meat products from your life” while still eating tasty and healthy food.

You are having an impact on climate change, biodiversity loss and your health

VeggyMalta hosts a resource of vegan and vegetarian recipes and recommends a variety of ways to source food that is free from animal products.

“By choosing to do this challenge you are having an impact on climate change, biodiversity loss and your health,” Malta Meat Free Week coordinator Darryl Grima said.

“There are few things that individuals can do that can have as wide a positive impact as reducing their consumption of meat. Across the world, six million animals are killed every hour for food. It’s time to make a real difference.”

Malta Meat Free Week this year has involved several industry stakeholders, including retailers and restaurants in their common goal to reduce meat consumption.

Participants who wish to join the challenge can register online at https://maltameatfreeweek.com. Challengers are in the running to win a weekend break for two at the Radisson Blu Resort in St Julian’s.