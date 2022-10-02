Why do people travel? To relax, for sure, and to tick sights of their must-see bucket list. To fall in love with a place – to bring to life a photo they have seen on Instagram. To discover, seek, find, and create adventures.

Yet travelling is expensive. If only you could take a culinary journey while sitting down. And that is precisely the aim of Mondo – the first intercontinentally borderless restobar concept of its kind in Malta.

Mondo does things differently – and the philosophy that feeds this concept is to break free from the boundaries of tired, restrictive, traditional restaurant offerings to explore an exciting, brand-new form of culinary adventure.

The menu at Mondo reads like a keen traveller’s itinerary. Start with delicate steamed bao buns and follow with Angus beef carpaccio and Scottish lobster served with garlic and herb butter. And how about a selection of uramaki rolls? For those in a rush – but who still want to treat their tastebuds – the pizza menu is on the right side of Italy. Baked in a wood-burning oven, the selection is simply delicious – ranging from the simple yet delicious pizza with pesto di pistacchio to the gourmet options, such as pizza with salmon cured in Moet et Chandon champagne or L’Aragosta, featuring a crispy focaccia dough topped with butter-poached lobster. The gourmet burger menu is similarly delicious – especially when followed by a decadently delicious dessert, such as the sambuca-flamed baked Alaska.

Mondo aims to bring you the finest food – and to take people on a journey of delicacies and tastes with freshly prepared meals. All items on Mondo’s delicious menu make use of the finest local and foreign produce and prepared according to tradition.

For those who are more adventurous, Mondo’s talented chefs also provide a number of complex meals – served in an excellent environment by well-trained, knowledgeable staff.

The restaurant has an incredible atmosphere, with tables outside in The Quad Central’s piazza too. And for those who want some good vibes with their food, a DJ is on decks from 6pm onwards to provide live entertainment to restaurant-goers while they are dining. And now that the season is busy with events, Mondo also caters for staff parties, Christmas lunch and New Year’s Eve.

Mondo is a part of BLOK FOODS Ltd – which includes a chain of restaurants in Malta.

For more tasty details, visit https://mondo.com.mt/.