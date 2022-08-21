Humans have an intrinsic fear of robots – even popular culture feeds on this fear, suggesting that thanks to their ability to work longer, faster, and more precisely, robots will take our jobs, assume control over our homes and assign humans to the history books.

In reality, robots are just tools. If used incorrectly, the results will not be pretty. Yet when used with a clear, efficient purpose, robots and automation can boost productivity, in turn freeing us up to dedicate our time and effort to more creative pursuits.

Local company iServe, which is a part of the BLOK FOODS structure, has understood this – and through its collaboration with world-leading, tech-focused company Pudu Robotics, has directed its focus on automation within retail, hospitality, and more. This Shenzhen-based company is dedicated to the design, R&D, production, and sales of commercial service robots, with the main aim of using robots to boost efficiency.

This innovation is now in Malta – and iServe will be introducing robots to Greens Supermarket and restaurants, such as The Greenhouse and Mondo.

At Greens Supermarket, robots will mainly be used for promotions by going around the store to distribute leaflets, freebies, and samples. In fact, suppliers are welcomed to rent them to promote products and/or offers. The robots will also be part of the customer care team, and one can already witness this at the supermarket in Mrieħel. At the restaurants, robots will be utilised as waiters – thus not only improving efficiency, but also contributing to a one-of-a-kind experience.

“This solution will also ease the pressure off the lack of human resources that the food service industry is currently facing,” Anthony Grech, Chief Technology Officer at iServe, said.

iServe boasts a full fleet of robots. These include: FlashBot, a delivery robot that can take the elevator to provide safe and reliable room delivery; HolaBot, which thanks to it carrying capacity, helps catering establishments improve their turnover; and BellaBot which, thanks to advanced features, provides users with an unprecedented food delivery robot experience. Then there’s KettyBot – which, with its minimalist design concept and ability to go through complex and crowded environments, is a reliable marketing expert on wheels, able to show advertisements, distribute test products, and accompany interested parties to the promotion.

These characteristics make iServe robots perfect for mid-to-high-end restaurants, pubs, and lounge bar businesses. Their collection and delivery functions can facilitate and make the work of waiters and chefs more efficient. Your teams will have the right operational support to devote more importance to the sales and reception aspects of your guests. Thanks to the 3D obstacle detection system, the robots can safely move around the premises, bringing food to customers and picking up dirty dishes. By mapping the arrangement of the tables, it is also possible to use the robots as a companion, to be placed at the entrance if there is a customer reservation.

These robots can also function efficiently within offices and workspaces. One example is Bee Plus – an innovative robot which can be used to deliver things, including food and drinks, through multiple offices and meeting rooms.

For more information on how robots and automation can give your business a boost, visit https://iserve.com.mt/.