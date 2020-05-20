The Blood Transfusion Centre is 60 bags of ‘O’ positive blood short, it said on Facebook on Wednesday in an urgent call for donations.

Traffic accidents which took place in the past days and the increase in operations left an effect on reserves, it said, as it emphasised that donors would be in a safe place.

Blood can be donated at the Blood Transfusion Centre in Guardamangia, which is open daily from 8am to 6pm.

Donors have to be in possession of their identity card.