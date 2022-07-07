The medicine Rivaroxaban, which is equivalent to Xarelto and Rivaban, has started to be distributed in pharmacies and will be available to patients through the Pharmacy of Your Choice scheme.

Like warfarin, Rivaroxaban helps prevent blood clots.

The Health Ministry said on Thursday that patients using Xarelto and Rivaban could be entitled to Rivaroxaban free of charge through the scheme. They should contact their doctor for an appointment with a purposely set up clinic within the primary health care system for a prescription for this medicine to be written for them. This can be done immediately.

Photo: ODPM-MFH

Patients using warfarin, the ministry said, will be guided on whether they can switch to this medicine at their next blood appointment following a discussion with their doctor.

The introduction of this medicine on the government formulary means that around 10,000 patients will save €80 to €110 a month.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said this was another electoral promise implemented in the first 100 days of the current government.