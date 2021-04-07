Updated 4.45pm

The EU's drug regulator said Wednesday that blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine but that the jab's benefits continue to outweigh the risks.

“The benefits are well-established and the risks are very rare,” the chair of the European Medicines Authority's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee, Sabine Straus, said.

No specific risk factors, including age, have been identified for thrombosis with the AstraZeneca shot, which could stem from an immune response, the EMA said.

The watchdog's findings come after several countries halted the use of the vaccine following dozens of cases of people with clots in blood vessels draining from the brain after receiving jabs, some of them fatal.

Malta is currently administering the vaccine to people aged under 70. Health Minister Chris Fearne has said that there have been no blood clotting cases reported locally.

"EMA's safety committee has concluded today that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects" of the AstraZeneca jab, the Amsterdam-based watchdog said in a statement.

But it stressed that it believed people should continue to take the vaccine as part of the battle against the disease.

"The safety committee has confirmed that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19 overall outweigh the risk of side effects," EMA chief Emer Cooke told a news conference.

"It is saving lives."

The EMA's head of data analytics Peter Arlett drew a comparison between the AstraZeneca vaccine to the contraceptive pill, which can also cause blood clotting in rare instances.

Despite the fact that many of the cases have been reported in women under 55, prompting a number of countries to restrict the vaccine's use to older people, the regulator said it had not been able to pinpoint those at risk.

"Specific risk factors such as age, gender or medical history have not been able to be confirmed, as the rare events are seen in all ages," Cooke said.

"A plausible explanation for these rare side effects is an immune response to the vaccine."

The EMA’s PRAC assessed 62 cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and 24 cases of splanchnic vein thrombosis reported across the EU by March 22, when around 25 million people had received the vaccine.

The UK, which has made extensive use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, said on Wednesday that it would be offering under-30s an alternative COVID-19 vaccine. Regulators there analysed reports of 79 blood clots among 20 million doses administered.

Cooke said that EU data so far showed no causal link between gender or age groups and blood clotting, but noted that the UK had more data to work with as more young people have received the vaccine there.

"We will take this into account in our further evaluations," she said.



More research and analysis will take place and AstraZeneca has been commissioned to further investigate the matter, Straus added.

More to follow.