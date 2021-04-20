The EU's drug regulator said Tuesday that blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine but that its benefits still outweighed the risks.

The European Medicines Agency said in a statement it had found a "possible link" between the jab and the clot, and that its safety committee "concluded that these events should be listed as very rare side effects of the vaccine".

The United States is expected to announce its decision on the single-shot J&J vaccine by Friday, as nations around the world try to accelerate their vaccine rollouts and revive their pandemic-ravaged economies.

The American drugmaker said Tuesday it was "very confident" in its vaccine. The number of reported clots were "extremely small" compared with the millions of J&J shots administered worldwide, the EMA said.

That comparison echoes the comments by top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci, who described the clots as "an extraordinarily rare event".

Fauci said this week he believed the US would resume use of the jab, possibly with some restrictions or warnings.

The J&J vaccine concerns followed similar reports of blood clots in a very small number of people who received the AstraZeneca shot.

The EMA described those clots as a "very rare" side effect, stressing that the AstraZeneca jab's benefits outweigh the risks.

The leaders of Europe are keen to accelerate vaccinations and expand availability after facing intense criticism over a sluggish rollout and with the public desperate for a return to some degree of normality.

A senior EU official said Tuesday the bloc will have enough vaccine doses in hand to cover 70 percent of its adult population by mid-July, after the bloc struggled to secure supplies from drugmakers.

"I am now certain of how many doses are currently in production and I know how many millions will be delivered each week," internal markets commissioner Thierry Breton told French daily Le Figaro in an interview.

"This allows me to assure you that we well have by mid-July the number of doses necessary for vaccinating 70 percent of the European Union's adult population."