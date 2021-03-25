The Sannat parish community recently made a blood donation at the Xewkija blood donation centre. The donation is held annually during Lent, when parishioners are urged to donate blood as an act of charity. The participants managed to donate 52 bags of blood. According to blood transfusion authorities each bag is shared between three persons. Another blood donation is held regularly in July during the feast of St Margaret.

