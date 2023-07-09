The National Blood Transfusion Centre has launched a new campaign to raise awareness about the need for more people to come forward and donate blood.

Blood shortage has become a regular issue, with accident victims, cancer patients and many others having to postpone treatment due to this shortage.

The campaign, which will run over the coming months, will encourage everyone to donate.

During its launch, Monique Debattista, who heads the centre, described blood donors as “superheroes” who save lives without asking for anything in return. It will feature dedicated regular donors, various TV personalities such as Keith Demicoli, Stephanie Spiteri and Stephanie Chircop, as well as the current Miss Malta.

