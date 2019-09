A blood donations drive in Zabbar has to be cancelled on Sunday morning after motorists ignored no-parking signs and occupied the place reserved for the mobile clinic of the Blood Transfusion Service.

The service said no-parking signs were set in Mediatrix Square on Friday, but ‘irresponsible people’ has still taken up the reserved space.

“It is a shame that today some 30 bags of blood from Zabbar were lost,” the service said.