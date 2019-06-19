With reference to Fr Julian Cassar’s letter relating to blood donors’ age restrictions (June 13) I also wrote to the blood donor division to request clarification as to why such restrictions existed.

This was over a year ago, and I have yet to be afforded the dignity of an acknow­ledgement, let alone a clarifying response. I also wrote to the UK’s blood donor division to enquire why an age limit restriction also existed there, albeit three years higher than in Malta, that is, 66 years of age. Again, no response was forthcoming from the UK medical authorities.

I exceed the inexplicable age limit to donate blood even though my blood type is relatively rare and much sought-after (Rhesus Negative Group O). To my mind this is totally irrational, as why should blood be subject to ageism?

Also, on the Malta blood donor website, confusingly there are two different age limits: 63 and 67 years of age. So which is the correct one? And more crucially, why should any limit exist, and who will clarify the rationale behind such a restriction?

Possibly the people’s champion, also known as the Times of Malta, will manage to procure an answer!