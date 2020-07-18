Demand for blood in local hospitals is outstripping supply and donors are needed to ensure blood stocks do not run out, the National Blood Transfusion Service has warned.



In a Facebook post, the service urged anyone willing and able to donate blood to do so this weekend.



“There is high demand for blood from hospitals in Malta and Gozo and we are not keeping up,” the service wrote.



“If not enough blood is donated, patients will suffer”.

The service also urged motorists to drive cautiously, in the hope of limiting road accidents whose victims require blood transfusions.

Blood can be donated at the Gwardamangia blood donation centre, which will remain open until 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.



On Sunday, people can also donate blood at a mobile blood donation unit which will be located outside Maria Bambina church between 8.30am and 1pm.

Anyone intending to donate blood should bring their ID card with them.