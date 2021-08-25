Gżira United suffered a huge blow with the news that wingback Riccardo Correa is set to miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

The Uruguayan midfielder divulged the news with a post on his facebook page but vowed that he would come back stronger.

“Anterior cruciate ligament rupture, The last thing an athlete wants to hear ! I’ll be back soon and stronger than ever. Thanks for the messages and support,” Correa wrote.

Correa suffered the injury during Sunday’s match against Sta Lucia FC and had to be substituted after 65 minutes of play.

