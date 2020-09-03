Nature Trust is urging people who spot blue markings - similar to red ones seen in the north of the island over the past weeks - to flag them with the eNGO.

The blue markings, which seem to delineate tracking routes, were sprayed over various parts of the Pembroke Natura 2000 site.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that these are also not washable," Nature Trust, which has reported the markings to the Environment and Resources Authority, said.

Some people who frequent the area said that the arrows have been there for months.

Last week a 73-yar-old tour organiser was charged with spray painting red arrows on rocks and rubble walls at the Majjistral Nature Park.

The park's management said the paint is hazardous for wildlife as it contains toxic chemicals, and removing the markings can only be done by using more chemicals.

The red arrows were also spotted by runners and cyclists in Comino, Fomm ir-Riħ, Ras il-Qammieħ, the Red Tower area, Għar Lapsi and Gozo, among others. The cost of repairing the damage exceeds €2,500.

The tour organisers, who were traced by police and Environment and Resources Authority officials, did not manage to remove the markings, as originally promised.

Environmentalist Cami Appelgren saw them trying to clean the markings with chemicals and a steel brush to no avail.

She added they also tried turning rocks over and covering the rocks with dirt to hide the red markings and filmed them hand-chipping away at rocks.

Anyone with information on the blue markings can contact ERA on 2292 3500 or 9921 0404, or get in touch with aAture Trust on info@naturetrustmalta.org