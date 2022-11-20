Following several webinars held during the pandemic, MeDirect Bank Malta will host its 15th medirectalk, which will finally see the return of the in-person seminars, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in St Julian’s on November 30 at 6pm.

The seminar will be held in collaboration with The Blue Whale Growth Fund, a global equity fund, focusing on large-cap stocks in developed markets. The strategy was launched in September 2017 and since inception, it is one of the best performing funds in the IA Global sector. Titled ‘A Blank Piece of Paper’, the seminar will feature Stephen Yiu as the keynote guest speaker. Yiu is the chief investment officer at Blue Whale Capital and lead manager of the Blue Whale Growth Fund. In 2016, Yiu and Peter Hargreaves, co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown, co-founded Blue Whale Capital.

The Blue Whale Growth Fund (UCITS), available for Maltese customers, was launched in September 2020, following the original launch of the LF Blue Whale Growth Fund in 2017, and is a long-only global equity fund focusing on developed markets. Yiu adopts a high conviction, active approach based on bottom-up, fundamental research.

He will be giving an update on the Blue Whale Growth Fund and the investment markets in general. He will also be discussing some specific economic sectors and the reasons behind investing in equities within these segments.

Following the talk, there will be a question-and-answer session. At the end of the evening, drinks and canapés will be served and Yiu, together with MeDirect advisers, will be available to answer any remaining questions.

Registration for the event is required by visiting https://promo.medirect.com.mt/medirectalk-november2022/, however, participation is free of charge.

Live streaming will be available for those unable to attend in person through MeDirect Bank Malta’s Facebook page. More information is available at https://medirect. com. mt/invest/medirectalk.

The speakers themselves, personally or on behalf of the institutions they are representing, are responsible for the opinions they express during the discussions.

The information given during these talks is for general information purposes only and is neither intended to provide legal or other professional advice nor does it commit MeDirect Bank (Malta) plc to any obligation whatsoever. The information is not intended to be a suggestion, recommendation or solicitation to buy, hold or sell, any securities and is not guaranteed as to accuracy or completeness. The financial instruments discussed may not be suitable for all investors and investors must make their own informed decisions and seek their own advice regarding the appropriateness of investing in financial instruments or implementing strategies discussed herein.

MeDirect Bank (Malta) plc, company registration number C34125, is licensed to undertake the business of banking in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371) and investment services under the Investment Services Act (Cap. 370). MeDirect Bank (Malta) plc is regulated by the MFSA as a credit institution under the Banking Act 1994.