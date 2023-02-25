In an age of rapid technological advancements, political upheavals and societal transformations, it’s becoming increasingly clear that we live in a world of rapid disruptions.

From the rise of automation and AI to the impact of climate change and global pandemics, the pace of change is accelerating faster than ever. Our ability to adapt and respond to these changes will be critical in shaping the future.

This rapid pace of disruption has far-reaching implications for virtually every aspect of our lives, from the way we work and communicate to the way we access and consume information. Businesses and industries are being upended, old ways of doing things are becoming obsolete and new opportunities and challenges are emerging at an unprecedented rate.

Indeed, recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted how quickly things can change, disrupting traditional ways of living and working and forcing us to adapt to new and often unfamiliar circumstances. The ongoing impacts of climate change, political upheavals and the shifting global balance of power only add to the uncertainty and unpredictability that characterises our world today.

Yet, amid all this disruption, there are also opportunities for innovation, growth and positive change. The rapid pace of technological advancements, for instance, has the potential to transform the way we live and work for the better. In contrast, the global response to COVID-19 has demonstrated our ability to come together and work towards a common goal.

Ultimately, we must decide whether to be carried away by the impending storms or start navigating the treacherous waters. Winston Churchill once said: “He who fails to plan, plans to fail.” So, as we navigate this complex and unpredictable terrain, it’s essential that we stay informed, stay connected, remain agile and plan to embrace change while harnessing its potential to shape a better future for us all.

Because of this, I believe our country desperately needs to set up an ‘Observatory of the Future’. Imagine an institution that interprets the signals of our swiftly evolving world and equips organisations to anticipate and shape the future with greater clarity and confidence. The institute should be an independent, non-profit organisation created to provide leadership and support in future-oriented planning and long-term policy development.

It will aim to supply knowledge, tools and services for improved planning and policy development in the face of rapid and increasing change. The primary tool will be to explore important future alternatives for society and the international community, determining which futures are more desirable and seeking means to enhance the probability of those futures through policies and actions.

Tiny ideas make big things happen - Alexiei Dingli

The institute will conduct original research and collaborate with various organisations’ policy development and planning efforts. Products may include computer programs, simulation facilities and database access services. These will assist organisations in understanding the possible futures and making informed decisions about how to prepare for them.

It will act as a societal catalyst by stimulating planning agencies and other organisations to consider a broader range of possibilities for the future. By increasing awareness of socially significant options and fulfilling a crucial duty as a politically impartial entity in a democratic society, we can significantly improve public consciousness.

The institute will address the limitations of existing institutions, such as a lack of concentrated and interdisciplinary activity with the necessary skills, scope and freedom. It will assist government agencies in building up their capabilities for exploring the future. By doing so, it will be able to overcome public doubt and provide unbiased analyses of future events.

Such an organisation should be multidisciplinary and above partisan agendas. It will be open to partnerships and collaborations with all institutions to further its research and development efforts.

The Observatory of the Future is an innovative concept that will provide leadership and support in the area of future-oriented planning and policy development.

It’s already happening in other developed countries where they understand that their only choice is to be the leaders or followers.

While admitting that it is tough for any country to become a world leader, let’s not forget that tiny ideas make big things happen. We must present a bold yet infectious vision for the future, thus acting as a catalyst for change.

The institute can help by supplying knowledge, tools, and services for improved planning and policy development in the face of rapid and increasing instability.

It will stimulate all the organisations collaborating with it by helping them consider a broader range of possibilities for the future while enhancing public consciousness of socially significant alternatives.

Let’s not wait for the storm to hit us because, as Malcolm X once said, “the future belongs to those who will prepare for it today”.

Alexiei Dingli is a professor of artificial intelligence.