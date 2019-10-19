Kristian Blummenfelt laid down the gauntlet to Vincent Luis after storming Group B in his semi-final at Super League Malta.

The Norwegian powerhouse produced some of the best biking of the day to fire his way to victory and the Short Chute today.

Luis’ dominance continued as he was a very comfortable winner in Group A.

Junior qualifier Nicolo Strada led out of the first swim and celebrated his moment in the sun before being eliminated later in the race.

After that it was the Luis show as he quickly went to the front and never looked back in cruising to victory.

The battle was on behind him as Hayden Wilde produced a remarkable display.

Wilde, with bad road rash down his right side and a cut up face after coming off his bike in training 24 hours previously, was involved in another crash, this time with Simon Henseleit and Ollie Turner.

The New Zealander recovered remarkably and managed to secure a second place finish with Tyler Mislawchuk coming in third.

Arguably the biggest performance of the semi-Final was Vasco Vilaca who surprised by finishing fourth while Gustav Iden grabbed the other automatic qualification spot in fifth.

Blummenfelt produced a stunning display powered by his stellar bike form to take out Group B.

The Norwegian was part of a big pack that came out of the first swim and joined together on the bike at full gas as they pushed each other on.

Blummenfelt dug deep and made a break during the first bike but lost his advantage after jumping into the water for a second time.

However, he produced a repeat performance on two wheels to get a lead which he then held with a strong run.

Marten Van Riel ran himself into second with Pierre Le Corre third. South African duo Richard Murray and Henri Schoeman produced strong displays after injury and illness respectively to take the other two automatic qualification positions for the final.

Cassandre Beaugrand and Katie Zaferes will resume battle in what looks set to be a thrilling final after both won their semi-final groups.

Beaugrand cruised to victory to ensure a Short Chute in the final in Group A before Zaferes had a real battle with Klamer but kicked late on to match her French rival in Group B.

Two qualifiers from the junior girl’s race will also step up to the final with Beatrice Mallozi and Bianca Seregni making the cut after a day they could only have dreamed of.

Beaugrand cruised to victory in Group A with Yuko Takahashi sticking with the Frenchwoman for most of the race to come in second.

Beaugrand and Takahashi broke away in the first swim and never let their advantage slip as they edged further ahead of the rest throughout.

There was a brief moment in the first run where Beaugrand looked as though she might go solo, but Takahashi bridged in the second swim and then was only broken in the last run which the pink jersey holder walked home while high fiving the crowd.

Leonie Periault and Summer Rappaport broke away from the group and gave themselves enough of a cushion to secure third and fourth respectively, while Felicity Sheedy-Ryan provided the big shock by grabbing the last automatic qualification spot in fifth.

Zaferes set-up a thrilling head-to-head final with Beaugrand by taking the win in the second semi-Final.

Zaferes, Sophie Coldwell, Rachel Klamer, Taylor Spivey and Ilaria Zane formed a group of five at the front that drifted apart and came back together during the course of the race.

Zaferes and Klamer looked strongest at the front and in the end the American made a break on the final climb to ensure another win.

Klamer came in with a strong second while Coldwell was third with Spivey in fourth and the final automatic spot going to Zane.

MEN'S QUALIFIERS

Kristian Blummenfelt; Vincent Luis; Hayden Wilde; Tyler Mislawchuk; Vasco Vilaca; Marten Van Riel; Gustav Iden; Pierre Le Corre; Richard Murray; Henri Schoeman; Leo Bergere; Anthony Pujades; Aaron Royle; Csongor Lehmann; Ben Kanute.

WOMEN QUALIFIERS

Katie Zaferes; Rachel Klamer; Sophie Coldwell; Taylor Spivey; Ilaria Zane; Cassandre Beaugrand; Yuko Takahashi; Beatrice Mallozi; Leonie Periault; Summer Rappaport; Felicity Sheedy-Ryan; Angelcia Olmo; Bianca Seregni; Megan Foley; Elena Danilova.