When the NFT (non-fungible token) of the work Everydays: The First 5,000 Days by digital artist Beeple sold for $69.3 million at an auction in April 2021 it highlighted how virtual work is establishing itself as a new creative genre.

NFT refers to any digital object, which could be a drawing, animation, piece of music, photo or video, that comes with a certificate of authenticity created by blockchain technology. However, a new project based in Malta is proving that NFTs can also represent physical objects.

Local visual artist Debbie Bonello had never given the subject much thought until she was recently commissioned by a private client based in London to paint an original artwork that would be translated into an NFT.

“The overall experience was quite interesting and exciting,” she says about the project, titled ETH in Mellieħa.

Bonello has had a passion for the arts from a young age. After pursuing a career as an art tutor, she worked hard to establish herself as an independent artist. She tends to gravitate towards water-based oils as her preferred medium, using loose yet strong handling of brushwork. Her subjects vary, from portraits to en plain air and figure drawing, all of which are, however, grounded in her personal experiences. She participated in various collectives, held two solo exhibitions and was chosen for a prestigious Chinese cultural programme.

Bonello tackled her NFT commission just like any other commission. Her brief was to paint a street in Mellieħa, her childhood village. The church and a car with a specific number plate had to be clearly depicted. The latter posed some challenges.

“After various sketches, my main technical worry was having two focal points in the painting, which is not ideal, and cars are not a subject that interests me, so it was challenging,” Bonello explains.

“I didn’t want the car to look like any particular model either and wanted the viewer to look directly at the number plate more than anything else. I ended up painting about four different versions but one was chosen in the end.”

The number plate ETH stands for Ethereum, the blockchain the NFT was minted on. Bonello’s client also owns the actual physical Maltese number plate.

“The number plate will eventually go with whoever will own this particular NFT. In a way, this blurs the line between the blockchain world and reality,” she says.

Once the painting was ready, Bonello faced a new prospect.

“After working on the project and reaching the finishing line, I was told the painting will have to be burnt for it to be turned into an NFT!,” the artist says.

“I can’t say I was shocked. I was open to this idea, understanding that the digital image will now replace it.”

Photographer Matthew Mirabelli taking high-resolution photos of the painting.

The whole process was documented and filmed. Professional photographer Matthew Mirabelli took high-definition photos of the work, Eric Bartolo filmed the whole proceedings in her studio and afterwards in Mellieħa, where the painting was burned, and Deborah Azzopardi interviewed her. Daryl Cauchi took photos throughout the day.

“It was such a great experience working with them,” Bonello enthuses.

She then met friends close to the Red Tower, in Mellieħa to burn the painting at sunset. Her son, with the help of a friend, built an open fire and then helped Bonello place the painting on it.

Debbie Bonello together with her son placing the painting on the open fire.

“The part of the painting featuring the car burnt first while my signature was the last,” she recalls.

“I found it quite symbolic and mesmerising to watch.”

The artist adds that if someone had asked her six years ago, when she started painting, to burn her artwork, she would have given “a very assertive ‘no’ for an answer”.

“I didn’t even want to sell my paintings initially,” she says.

A close-up of the painting as it burns.

“However, I felt no regret or sadness. It was a very special ceremony, one shared with close friends, so I’m very grateful for this experience. I found it overall very enriching and lucky to be given this opportunity and the painting still lives on in a digital format.”

To watch a documentary of the proceedings, visit https:// youtu.be/tZZJz8u74rA. One can also look up @mlh.eth on Instagram for more photos.

The artist walking along her childhood street in Mellieħa, which is portrayed in the painting.