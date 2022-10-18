The MSE Equity Price Index on Tuesday advanced by 0.15% to 3,594.924 points as the gains in MIA and HSBC outweighed the declines in BMIT and VBL. Meanwhile three other equities closed unchanged as overall trading activity amounted to €0.04 million.

BMIT Technologies plc shed 2.2% to a 2-year low of €0.45 across two deals totalling 31,066 shares.

The only other negative performing equity on Tuesday was VBL plc as it fell 8.5% to the €0.238 level on a single trade of 9,500 shares.

In contrast, HSBC Bank Malta plc extended Monday's gains as it climbed 2% to the €0.75 level on two deals totalling 3,841 shares.

Also among the large companies by market value, Malta International Airport plc advanced by 1.7% to the €5.90 level as 920 shares changed hands. The airport operator should shortly be publishing its Q3 key performance figures.

A single trade of 25,000 shares left the share price of International Hotel Investments plc at the €0.71 level.

M&Z plc (2,400 shares) and the ordinary shares of RS2 Software plc (400 shares) also remained unchanged at the €0.73 and €1.28 levels respectively.

The RF MGS Index extended yesterday’s downward movement as it lost a further 0.17% to 865.042 points. The Eurozone economic sentiment index improved in October when compared to the previous month but remained negative overall amid concerns of a recession. Meanwhile in the US, the homebuilder’s sentiment dropped further in October as mortgage rates continued to climb.

