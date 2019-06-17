BMIT Technologies plc announced its first half-yearly results following its IPO earlier this year, showing a positive performance all round, in line with forecasts.

Revenue generated stands at €11.2 million for the first six months of 2019, an increase of around half a million euros. This is equivalent to a 4.4 per cent increase over the same period last year.

Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 4.7 per cent to €5.1 million representing an underlying growth in the overall operating performance of the group. Profit before tax stands at €3.7 million, down from €3.9 million as a result of finance expenses and amortisation recognised, due to the adoption of IFRS 16.

As at June 30, BMIT Technologies Group held total assets of €21.3 million showing a growth of €7.7 million from December 31, 2018. This was mainly as a result of a strong cash position of €2.8 million and the recognition of right-of-use assets following the adoption of IFRS 16, amounting to €4.9 million.

Chairman of BMIT Technologies plc, Nikhil Patil, commended the team’s hard work in delivering these positive results that strengthen the company’s position in key areas. “These results also confirm the successful transition of BMIT Technologies from a private company to a public and listed organisation. My board is proud that the company has succeeded to perform in line with forecasts, since this augurs well for its future performance and growth plans. I would like to thank all shareholders for the trust they have shown in us and for supporting us in this journey,” Mr Patil said.

Chief Executive Officer Christian Sammut, highlighted the continous investment in people and systems, and also confirmed that the current major projects are on track. “The new data centre in Żejtun is progressing as per plans and we expect to commission it during 2020. Earlier last week, shareholders also approved the acquisition of a property in Ħandaq, which currently serves as one of our larger data centres. These data centres, together with a third data centre which we operate at SmartCity Malta, will strengthen our capability to continue providing an ever-increasing range of IT services to our customers”, Mr Sammut said.

Financial results my be found at bmit.com.mt.