It has been leading IT services provider BMIT Technologies’ vision to harness technology to power businesses from the on-start, and to help them achieve their desired outcomes. And this is what the publicly listed company has been delivering, even during this period of unprecedented turmoil.

For over 10 years, BMIT Technologies has been delivering technology solutions in a straightforward manner to its client base, through a talented team of passionate people who understand technology yet are able to deliver it in a simplified way. By focusing on providing customers with peace of mind, BMIT Technologies enables clients to focus on their business whilst abstracting the complexity involved in deploying, operating and managing complex IT solutions.

Late last year the company announced it had acquired a stake in EBO Ltd, a technology company that utilises AI to transform customer relationships. This investment will allow BMIT Technologies to further diversify and strengthen its offering to local and international customers in the areas of AI and associated services.

It will also allow the company to actively participate in this innovation and automation space, as part of its stated intent to further diversify its business and tap on new market opportunities.