BMIT Technologies have launched their new Microsoft Azure offering, including a number of managed IT services as well as a localised version of the global cloud platform, called Azure Stack. This involved an investment of almost €500,000 in technology and training, and placed BMIT Technologies as the only provider in Malta to make available Azure Stack for businesses.

This investment allows businesses in Malta to tap into the services and benefits of a global cloud provider while optionally retaining their data in Malta. This is an important feature for regulatory and compliance requirements of many businesses operating out of Malta.

Welcoming guests at the launch event, Christian Sammut, CEO of BMIT Technologies, said: “I am proud of what we have achieved over these last few years. We have transformed ourselves into a true hybrid IT services provider, able to help and provide services in the data centre, on the cloud and at customer premises. The launch of our localised Azure offering is another first for businesses in Malta and can be a game changer for customers wishing to tap into cloud services while complying to their regulatory and compliance obligations.”

BMIT Technologies are wrapping a set of managed services around Azure and their local set-up and offering a straightforward and best-performance connectivity to global cloud platforms through their multi-cloud connect service, which leverages on their high-speed international private network, and hooks to the leading global cloud platforms.