During an extraordinary general meeting held this week, BMIT Technologies plc shareholders approved a proposal which will see the technology company acquire a property in Qormi currently housing one of its data centres. The resolution was unanimously approved by shareholders and enables BMIT Technologies to sustain its ambitious growth plans.

BMIT Technologies plc chief executive officer Ing. Christian Sammut, delivered a presentation, in which details and rationale for such acquisition were given.

In comments following the approval of this resolution, chairman of the board, Nikhil Patil, said: “Today’s approval by shareholders further strengthens our capability to continue growing our business by having the required capacity to continue serving our customers in their technology needs.”

The board thanked all shareholders for their trust in the company.