BMIT Technologies plc, the leading IT Solutions partner, once again supported Otters ASC’s initiative to teach swimming in Gozo.

For the sixth year running, the company is the main supporting partner of the BMIT Otters Swimming School, set up with the objective of promoting swimming and waterpolo to children. BMIT Technologies has been sponsoring the school since it started operating. This year over 150 children, aged five to 16 participated.

BMIT Technologies chief marketing officer Jack Mizzi said: “Otters ASC’s commitment to this only swimming school in Gozo is truly admirable. We are proud that we have the opportunity to support this initiative, which gives an opportunity to a large number of children to learn and also start enjoying swimming. It is also satisfying to see that some of the children that had joined the school a few years ago have now decided to start playing waterpolo with very encouraging prospects.”

Otters ASC president Enzo Dimech said: “The BMIT Otters Swimming School was a real game changer in Gozo. We have been able to reach out and introduce swimming to a large number of children and allowing them to learn how to swim the proper way, all in a fun environment and under the leadership of a team of qualified coaches.

“Our plans are to continue building on this success. It is of great satisfaction for my committee to know that we have made swimming a reality to over 700 children over the past years.”

BMIT Technologies recently organised a special event for all the participants attending the school.

Goody bags were distributed to the aspiring swimmers.