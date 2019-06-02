BMIT Technologies have won the prestigious IT Supplier of the Year award at the EGR B2B Awards at The Pavilion, Tower of London, last Tuesday.

The EGR B2B Awards seek to reward and celebrate the very best service providers in the online gaming industry, recognising the achievements of suppliers from across all the major iGaming disciplines, including betting and gaming software, networks, mobile, payments, recruit­ment, IT and infrastructure.

Chief marketing officer Jack Mizzi, who collected the award on behalf of BMIT Technologies along with Nick Tonna, chief commercial officer, said: “This is a source of immense pride and great recognition for us, especially since these are probably the most recognised and coveted awards in the online gaming industry.”

Nick Tonna added: “These past few years were transformative ones for us, as we sought to expand from simply being a data centre to becoming a fully-fledged IT Services provider. This award is testament to our work and a great vote of confidence.”

BMIT Technologies have been at the forefront in their support to the iGaming industry with services ranging from co-location to managed IT services and local network set-ups.