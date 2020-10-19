BMIT Technologies, a leading Hybrid IT enabler, was recently recognised by the Microsoft Greece, Cyprus & Malta subsidiary as the best performing partner for Azure for fiscal year 2020. This award is a result of BMIT Technologies’ solid performance and investment during the past year and continued focus to drive innovation through the exploitation of cloud technology.

Building on the strategic partnership that it established with Microsoft in 2018, BMIT Technologies continues to invest in both its technology infrastructure and its technical capability to ensure that it has the necessary capacity to help customers harness the power of Microsoft Azure to fulfil their strategic objectives.

BMIT Technologies also offers a secure and quick-to-set-up remote work solution which is designed to address the main pain points of anyone wishing to offer remote work to employees but is constrained by systems or software.

Based on Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365, BMIT’s Remote Work Solution enables organisations to ensure that their IT systems and services are made accessible to employees anytime and anywhere, securely and reliably. This solution has proven to be a vital lifeline for many businesses during the current pandemic.

Adopting a hybrid IT approach, the company also offers regulated businesses, such as online gaming and financial services operators, a quick-to-deploy Hosting Compliance solution that enables them to meet all their regulatory requirements, in a fully compliant manner. This solution allows clients to focus on optimising their operations, CX and marketing and spend less time and resource managing and operating their IT infrastructure.

A key element of this solution is BMIT Technologies’ own Microsoft Azure Stack platform, which provides the same Microsoft Azure experience but with the added benefit of being fully hosted in Malta and, therefore, ensuring data is maintained in Malta in line with regulatory needs.

Nick Tonna, BMIT’s chief commercial officer, said: “We are thrilled to have received this prestigious recognition from Microsoft. It is a huge achievement for our team and reinforces BMIT Technologies’ leadership in Cloud services on the island. We look forward to bringing more exciting things for our clients and ensure they continue to see the benefits of working with us.”