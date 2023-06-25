BMIT Technologies won the prestigious IT Supplier of the Year award at this year’s EGR B2B Awards, which were held in London on June 9.

The EGR B2B Awards celebrate and recognise the finest service providers in the online gaming industry, spanning various domains such as software development, payments, recruitment, safer gambling tools, IT infrastructure, and more.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive the prestigious IT Supplier of the Year award, solidifying our position as one of the top IT suppliers in the online gaming world and the only Maltese tech company to win at these awards. This recognition highlights the remarkable efforts of our team at BMIT Technologies in delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to the online gaming industry,” Christian Sammut, CEO of BMIT, said after the event.

He added that the company is “proud to be a leading player in helping shape the future of online gaming and will continue to push boundaries, drive innovation and exceed expectations. This award is testament to our ongoing commitment to excellence and our dedication to providing cutting-edge technology solutions to our global clients.”

He went on to say that clients, partners and employees played a pivotal role in achieving this award and that it clearly shows the prominent role BMIT has had, and continues to have, “in shaping the future of online gaming”.

“By pushing boundaries and driving innovation, we aim to set new benchmarks for service providers in the industry.”

BMIT Technologies remains committed to developing its presence in online gaming, driving innovation and delivering unparalleled technology solutions to its clients.